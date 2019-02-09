BEER will flow when a much-loved festival returns later this month.

Organisers have confirmed Gosport Winterfest will return to Thorngate Halls on Friday, February 22 and Saturday, February 23.

More than 50 real ales, craft beers, ciders and perries will be up for grabs – accompanied by live music on both days and a showing of the Wales versus England Six Nations clash from 4.45pm on Saturday.

Gosport breweries Newtown and Fallen Acorn will showcase offbeat flavours from their ranks throughout the weekend, including a 6.2 per cent dark porter made with organic chocolate and root ginger.

Other tipples will come from breweries across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Sussex, Berkshire and Kent, as well as KeyKeg beers for the first time in the festival’s history.

Catgut Hooligans, Electric Eden and the St Vincent College Band will perform on Friday and a brass ensemble will take to the stage on Saturday around lunchtime, performing customer favourites such as Land of Hope and Glory.

Friday tickets are £5 for the lunchtime preview session from midday to 4pm and £9 for the night session, from 6pm to 11pm.

Saturday tickets are £9 for the first session, from 11.30am to 4pm, and £3 for the evening session from 4pm to 8pm.

In Gosport, tickets for Winterfest are available at the Queens Hotel in Queen’s Road, the Fallen Acorn Brewery in Mumby Road and the Four-Ale Taproom in Stokes Road.

They are also available in Portsmouth, from the Hole in the Wall in Great Southsea Street and the Lawrence Arms in Lawrence Road.

Tickets can also be bought through the post, by sending a cheque payable to organisers Portsmouth Camra in a stamped, self-addressed envelope to Portsmouth and south east Hampshire Camra, 218 Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4RZ.

Alternatively send, a postal order.

All postal purchases must include an evening contact number or an email address.