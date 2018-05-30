The story of the diver who saved a cathedral

The Diving Museum, Gosport. ''Picture: Allan Hutchings
The Diving Museum, Gosport. ''Picture: Allan Hutchings
A MUSEUM will be telling the fascinating story of a diver who worked tirelessly to save a cathedral from sinking.

The Diving Museum in Gosport will be holding an event called ‘The diver who saved a cathedral’ on Saturday, June 23.

The event will tell the story of diver William Walker, who spent six years working beneath the walls of Winchester Cathedral to save it from sinking.

His story will be told by Gary Wallace-Potter, a diver historian and an expert on the life of William Walker.

The museum will open at 7pm on the evening for a 7.30pm start.

The event will cost £6 and includes refreshments – to book a place call (023) 9262 2944 or go to divingmuseum.co.uk.