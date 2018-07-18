 Thousands to join   family fun weekend in Gosport  

Have your say

FREE family fun is on the cards as a church hosts a community event in Gosport this weekend.

Family Church Gosport is hosting its family fun day at Walpole Park on Saturday, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Thousands of people are anticipated to head to the event, which is celebrating its 11th year.

Among the attractions include fair ground games, music, inflatables and food stalls.

Pastor Geoff Wood, of Gosport Family Church, said: ‘It’s a real blessing for us as a church to do something for the community.

‘This year is going to be our biggest year yet. Last year we were visited by 2,500 people and it rained. As long as the weather stays fine, we think we will have 5,000 visitors.’

There will also be an event at Brune Park Community School, in Military Road from 10.30am to midday.

Pompey legend Linvoy Primus will be giving a talk about his life to visitors.