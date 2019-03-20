Three taken to hospital after car veers off Gosport road smashing into brick wall

THREE people have been taken to hospital after their car veered off the road into a brick wall.

Emergency services were called to Tichborne Way in Gosport last night after the crash which left the passengers needing hospital treatment.

Emergency services at Tichbourne Way in Gosport

A witness said: ‘A car veered off the bend in Tichbourne Way and Gorselands Way into a brick wall of a garden, narrowly missing a house on Gorselands Way.

‘Two occupants were both taken away by stretcher.’

A spokesman for SCAS said: ‘We received a 999 call at 10.42pm with the caller reporting a car coming off the road and into a brick wall on Tichborne Way.

‘We sent two rapid response vehicles, two ambulances and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance critical care car to the scene.

‘There were three people in the car, two males and a female; the female had sustained abdominal injuries and one of the males chest and hip injuries; both were taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital for further treatment (neither of their injuries were considered life-threatening).

‘The third patient had sustained minor injuries and also went to the QA.’