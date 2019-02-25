Today has been the hottest February day in Gosport for 7 years 

THE hottest February temperatures in seven years in Gosport have been recorded today.

According to the Gosport Weather Station the thermometers hit a high of 14.3C today.

It has been unseasonably warm in Gosport today. Picture: Shaun Roster

This is the warmest temperatures the site has recorded for February since 2012, when the high was 14.2C.

The record breaking high of 14.3C was recorded at 1.33pm today according to the Gosport Weather Station, which is a Davis Vantage Pro2 weather station.

It collects data every two seconds and the website is updated every five seconds - you can view the website by clicking the link here

Gosport is not the only place to experience record breaking temperatures today, with large swaths of the country basking in unseasonably warm weather.

The Met Office announced that the UK has experienced its warmest winter day on record today.

The thermometer reached 20.3C (68.5F) at Trawsgoed in Ceredigion, west Wales, the highest recorded in February and beating the previous record of 19.7C (67.4F) in Greenwich in 1998.

Meteorologists said it was the first time the temperature had exceeded 20C (68F) in winter.

It is also the earliest recording of an above 20C (68F) temperature in a calendar year, since 20.2C (68.4F) was recorded at Exeter Airport on March 2 1977.

The unseasonably warm weather arrives just 12 months on from when the Beast from the East blasted the country with snow and freezing conditions.

The Met Office said the predictions around climate change are that the UK will experience greater extremes of weather, including more higher and lower temperatures and unsettled conditions at times.

Forecasters said the current conditions brought with them the risk of overnight frosts in some places and patchy mist and fog in the mornings.

The warm spell is set to continue tomorrow and on Wednesday but it will become less mild and more unsettled from Thursday, with some heavy showers possible, the Met Office said.