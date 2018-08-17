Travellers spotted pitching up in Lee-on-the-Solent

CONCERNS have been raised by residents after travellers have been spotted setting up camp in Lee-on-the-Solent this afternoon.

According to residents, three campervans have set up on the corner of Broom Way, near the allotments.

There are concerns for the safety of the sheds in the allotments, but police have been spotted speaking to the new arrivals.

Stuart Ashworth from the Lee Residents Association says that he has never seen travellers arrive in the area before.

He said: ‘I have lived here for 14 years and never seen it so it was quite a surprise.

‘They were arriving when I left the allotments at around 2pm this afternoon – at the time there were only two vehicles but a third one has now arrived too.

‘When I was driving past the police were already speaking to them.

‘I’m a little bit worried about the allotments and the contents of the sheds that are there.’