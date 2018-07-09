Unemployed adults get job boost from development firm

A DEVELOPER building 200 homes in Lee-on-the-Solent ha given a boost to youngsters battling unemployment in the area.

A total of 13 students from Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent graduated from a two-week course run by Wates Residential – which provided basic construction training.

Each of the participants received a BTEC Level 1 Certificate in Construction and Health and Safety.

Mayor of Gosport Cllr Diane Furlong and Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage were on hand for the closing ceremony at Town Hall.

Cllr Furlong said: ‘“It was a pleasure to meet the young people who undertook the two-week training course with Wates and Ixion.

‘They came away with certificates for what they had achieved and were all very enthusiastic about looking towards their futures.

‘This kind of programme gives both the young, and those maybe slightly older, who have not been in formal work for a while, a great opportunity to gain confidence and boost self-esteem.

‘It also gets them out into the workplace with more confidence than they may have had previously.

‘This is a great opportunity and the smiling faces of the young people were testament to the success of the venture.’

Paul Nicholls, managing director of Wates Residential South, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of the 13 students who graduated from our Gosport Building Futures course on Friday.

‘Their ambition to learn new skills is testament to their determination to kick-start their careers and we are confident that each of them will go on to do whatever they set their minds to.