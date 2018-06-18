Volunteers needed to test Heritage Open Days’ accessibility

Have your say

THE accessibility of a planned Gosport Heritage Open Days event will be put to the test by volunteers.

Organisers behind the event, which sees heritage venues across Gosport opened up to residents, are planning to test the accessibility for wheelchair users.

The testing event, named the Haslar Peninsula Heritage ScootAbout, will consist of a small group of 10 scooters and wheelchairs, led by a Heritage Guide, stopping off at a pub in Clayhall en route.

The route will be around two miles long – with the event organisers looking for volunteers to help out.

Anyone who is interested can get in touch with organisers by emailing info@gosportheritage.co.uk.