Volunteers wanted to catch speeding drivers in Gosport

POLICE are appealing for volunteers to catch speeding drivers as part of a scheme.

Hampshire Constabulary in partnership with Gosport Borough Council is searching for people aged over the age of 17 who can spare a few hours a month as part of Community Speedwatch to help monitor 20mph and 30mph zones.

Volunteers will use equipment to monitor the speed of passing traffic and then record the details and adding them to a database.

Vehicle checks will then be undertaken by police and letters sent to the registered vehicle keepers advising them of their speed.

Those interested should contact sarah.hughes@hampshire.pnn.police.uk