War on potholes steps up as Hampshire enlists dragon patchers in battle against road defects

EXTRA kit to battle potholes will be brought in after new funding was approved for roads maintenance.

Hampshire County Council agreed it will bring in two new so-called dragon patchers, which use a flame to dry out potholes before patching them.

It comes as cabinet is working out how to save £80m.

Council leader Roy Perry said: ‘We know that good roads are important to residents – to the quality of life of all those who live and work here and also to Hampshire’s long-term prosperity.

‘Earlier this year, the government allocated £3m from the national pothole fund to Hampshire, and we will be matching this with a further £3m which will go immediately into more find-and-fix gangs who are tackling the damage on the roads after the winter, and also on two new dragon patcher machines working exclusively on Hampshire roads.’

The kit can repair potholes five times faster than traditional methods.

It takes one person just a few minutes to use the kit.