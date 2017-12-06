WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Mild temperatures expected in Portsmouth area despite Storm Caroline creating strong winds

Have your say

It’s set to be a mild day weather-wise in the Portsmouth area with temperatures of up to 11C.

The Met Office is forecasting cloudy weather all day with a low chance of rain.

Southerly winds will strengthen throughout the day though with Storm Caroline expected to bring wintry weather to the UK.

The mild weather will continue into the early hours of tomorrow morning, when we could see heavy rain showers.

TRAVEL

M27 – Heavy delays near junction 5 at Eastleigh after an earlier crash on the M3. Normal delays also building between junction 8 and 9.

A3(M) – Minor delays near junction 2 at Horndean

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Usual traffic building up

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – Reduced services running this morning due to earlier technical issues.