A WHISKY tasting evening will be taking place in Gosport tonight.

From 7.30pm-9pm, Gosport Discovery Centre in the high street will be holding an evening of whisky tasting.

Whisky expert David Taylor will be presenting a number of fine Scottish malt whiskies for people to try throughout the evening.

To book a place at the event, people can call (023) 9252 3463.

People should be warned that places are limited.

Tickets cost £15 per person.