Why a Gosport marina is featuring on Sky One’s ‘A League Of Their Own’ tonight

TV STARS Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp will be setting sail from Gosport in tonight’s episode of Sky One’s A League Of Their Own.

The TV show is doing a European Road Trip, which will see the two team captains team up with other celebrities to race Open 60 race boats from Haslar Marina to France, with the help of Alex Thomson Racing.

Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp in Haslar Marina, Gosport. Picture: Chris Lobina / Sky UK

Filming for the show took place last year, using the same IMOCA 60 race yachts used by Alex Thomson in the Vendee Globe race.

A spokesman from Alex Thomson Racing said: ‘We’re big fans of the show and so of course we jumped at the chance to be involved.

‘What a brilliant opportunity to promote offshore sailing and showcase a little bit of what our sport has to offer.

‘While we can’t give too much away, what we can say is that team captains Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff were joined by two special guests; under the guidance of skippers Alex Thomson and Nin O’Leary the teams were given their first taste of ocean racing onboard the high speed IMOCA race boats Hugo Boss and IOR.

‘Expect some friendly rivalry and a lot of laughter!’

Gosport has recently been used by film crews for the latest series of Doctor Who, as well as for the 2017 movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

A League of Their Own: European Road Show is on Sky One at 9pm tonight.