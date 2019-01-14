Why Gosport's MP believes universal credit is the ‘sensible approach’

THE introduction of universal credit in Gosport has been of benefit to people in the town, according to the MP.

Caroline Dinenage has defended the introduction of universal credit in the borough, which came into force on November 28.

Gosport’s Citizens Advice service has also reported that ‘very few’ people have come forward with problems since universal credit was brought in.

Ms Dinenage said: 'Universal credit is a welcome change to the complex benefits system inherited from the previous Labour government.

'However it is right that as Universal Credit is rolled out that the policy is continually tweaked to ensure that it is fair.

'I commend the government for this very sensible approach benefiting local families in Gosport.'

Valerie Kelly, chief officer at Citizens Advice Gosport, says that the service is prepared for people to come forward with problems – but hasn’t seen many cases yet.

She explained: ‘Since universal credit was introduced we haven't seen many people with problems.

‘That could be because it’s too early for issues to arise, but we don’t really know.

‘Speaking to other chief officers last year, some did see a big rush when universal credit came in, but we haven’t see that just yet.

‘We’ll have to wait and see what happens – but we are fully equipped and prepared if the demand for help suddenly rises.’