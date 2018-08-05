Why Gosport’s MP wants additional arthritis support

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage is calling for local authorities to give more support to people living with arthritis – as well as more awareness for the support that is available.

Local authorities have a legal duty to provide aids and adaptations to those with arthritis who are eligible – but a report by Arthritis Research UK showed that 84 per cent of those who are eligible for support are missing out on life-changing equipment, and more than half are buying equipment themselves.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘5,074 people in Gosport are living with osteoarthritis of the hip, 8,778 with osteoarthritis of the knee and 17,813 with back pain.

‘Aids and adaptations in the home can help people to remain independent for longer, and I want to make sure that people with arthritis in Gosport know about the support on offer.

‘I urge people to reach out to Arthritis Research UK for expert information, help and advice.’