Winterfest: Gosport revellers celebrate beer at popular festival 

HUNDREDS of revellers turned out to sample ales and ciders at a beer festival that has been running for nearly three decades.

Winterfest, organised by Portsmouth and South East Hampshire CAMRA, returned to Gosport for its 27th year complete with keg craft beer for the first time.

Organiser Graham Church said: ‘We are passionate about beer and always a good selection for people to sample from. We expect usually about 1000 people over the two days to come along.’

The festival ran over two days with lunchtime and evening sessions.

Graham said: ‘All the sessions have their own atmospheres which means there is something to suit everyone.

‘The Friday lunchtime is always more chilled and quieter for locals and then ramps up in the evening. We also have live bands and we get lots of people from all round the country come to the Saturday sessions which is really great.

‘I think it has remained popular because it has such a local feel to it.’

The event has raised tens of thousands over its time for CAMRA campaigns.

Graham added: ‘The festival is all run by volunteers and s we have raised such a lot of money over the years and that goes back into helping CAMRA's campaigns with beer tax and helping our pubs.’