A WOMAN who posed as a toddler who has been missing for almost four decades has been charged by police.

Katrice Lee, who’s family lives in Gosport, went missing from a supermarket in Paderborn, West Germany, in 1981.

Her family were horrified when last year they received a Facebook friend request and messages from someone posing as Katrice.

Merseyside Police say that they have charged Heidi Robinson, 40 from East Way, Moreton, with malicious communication.

She will appear at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on May 1.

Despite Katrice’s disappearance so many years ago, the family has always remained optimistic that they will one day be reunited, or at the very least find out what happened to her.

Speaking to The News when the messages were happening in August last year, Katrice’s sister, Natasha, said: ‘Not so long ago they were digging for Katrice's body in Germany.

'For me it's been a really tough few months and I shouldn't have to be put through this.

'The idea was this year was going to be a positive year and I was going to think about myself and instead it's this.’