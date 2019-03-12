Woman charged with ‘malicious communication’ after Gosport family complain of person posing as toddler missing for neraly 40 years

Have your say

A WOMAN has been charged by police after the family of missing Katrice Lee reported a person for posing as the missing toddler.

Katrice Lee, whose mother Sharon and sister Natasha live in Gosport, went missing from a supermarket in Paderborn, West Germany, in 1981.

Her family were horrified when last year they received a Facebook friend request and messages from someone posing as Katrice.

Merseyside Police say that they have charged Heidi Robinson, 40 from East Way, Moreton, with malicious communication.

Robinson will appear at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on May 1.