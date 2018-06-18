Woman thanks generous residents after charity day

A FUNDRAISER has thanked those who supported her garden sale over the weekend.

Elizabeth Humphries, from Gosport, held a garden sale at her home in Tukes Avenue and raised £253. She has held a number of events during the year for The Big Match – a charity that supports Action for Children and The Brain Tumour Charity.

She said: ‘I have now closed this year’s fundraising and will start raising money for 2019. With the help of the wonderful people of Gosport and Chichester, we have topped a magnificent fundraising total of £6,783.’