Work due to start on Gosport Discovery Centre revamp

Have your say

REMODELLING work is due to begin at Gosport Discovery Centre next week.

The centre in Gosport High Street will be closed for six weeks, with a range of new facilities set to be added.

These facilities include bookable meeting rooms, more accessible toilets and changes to the library space.

Cllr Andrew Gibson from Hampshire County Council said: ‘Gosport’s Discovery Centre is already a thriving community venue offering library services, community spaces and a café.

‘By relocating more services to this popular venue, we are able to give local people more of the things they need under one roof, and get maximum use out of the building.

‘I’m looking forward to seeing our customers return to the new-look facilities.’