Work set to start on Gosport to Fareham bus route extension

A BUS route is being extended after £6.93m funding was awarded.

Cash for the Eclipse Busway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme in Gosport and Fareham was given to Hampshire County Council in October.

Now preliminary ecological survey work will begin later this month.

The 1km busway extension starts from Tichborne Way and Hutfield Link south to form a new junction with Rowner Road.

The shared-use footway and cycleway from Hutfield Link to Rowner Road will be maintained.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for transport, said: ‘Since we heard the good news at the end of October that we had been awarded £6.93 million from the government, enabling us to take forward our long-standing ambitions to complete the outstanding section of the successful Eclipse BRT route, we’ve been working on plans to get this scheme off the ground.’

First Hampshire has also welcomed the work.