World record boat back in the water

THE boat being used in sailor Alex Alley’s solo round-the-world record attempt is back in the water following repairs.

The Pixel Flyer was brought in for repairs at Endeavour Quays, Gosport, after the hull was pierced late last month.

Now, the repairs have been completed, with extra work to the seals on the sail-drive also done at the same time.

The crowdfunded boat is now successfully back in the water, and will be docked at Haslar Marina before Alex sets sail around the globe

Alex will be setting off for a non-stop round-the-world record attempt on November 1 this year.