Young woman rescued from her Nissan Micra car stuck in the mud in Gosport

A YOUNG woman had to be rescued by coastguards this morning when her car became stuck in mud as the tide came in.

Just before 6am emergency services were called to help the 25 year old when her Nissan Micra became wedged in thick mud just off the slipway of a sailing club.

Police and paramedics attend the scene after a 25-year-old woman drove her Nissan Micra into water at a sailing club. Picture: Hillhead Coastguard/Solent News

She was taken to hospital for treatment as a precaution and her hatchback was winched out by a fire service tow truck.

Hampshire police said a worried member of the public called them at 5.55am after spotting the Micra stuck just off the slipway at the Hardway Sailing Club in Gosport.

Police said the tide was 'coming in quickly'. Two Coastguard crews and fire crews also attended the incident.

There is a small car park on the slipway which goes into Portsmouth Harbour. It is not clear how the woman ended up stuck.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said the woman did not have any physical injuries but was taken to nearby Queen Alexandra Hospital as a precaution.

The spokeswoman said: ‘At around 5.55am on October 23, a member of public called to report a car was stuck in mud off the slipway in Priory Road, Gosport.

‘The tide was out but was coming in quickly. A woman in her twenties was inside the vehicle.

‘Police, fire and ambulance services attended and the Coastguard was also alerted. The Fire Service pulled the car out of the mud and the woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital as a precaution.’

A Coastguard spokesman said: ‘Crews from Hillhead and Portsmouth were tasked to assist with a female stuck in the mud at the Hardway Sailing Club in Gosport.

‘Hampshire police and an ambulance crew were also in attendance.

‘The car was recovered by a tow truck. The female was stuck in the mud in the car at the sailing club and was deemed needing ambulance treatment.

‘The incident was reported to us at 6.26am and lasted approximately two hours.’