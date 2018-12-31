A unicorn-themed photography studio has opened in Havant

Have your say

A UNICORN-THEMED photography studio has opened its doors in the Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant.

Occupying a 786sq ft unit, Unicorns Are Real offers photo shoots for children and families with fantasy props, backdrops and a large unicorn prop.

If they wish, customers can wear a host of fancy dress costumes while they pose – with mermaid and fairy-themed merchandise also on-sale at the store.

Styles on offer vary from baby and family photography to ‘cake smash’ photo shoots.

Rob Fryer, Meridian’s Shopping Centre’s centre manager, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome the photography studio and its customers into the centre.

‘The studio will certainly extend and further enhance the range of shops and services we currently offer to our shoppers.’

In setting up shop at the centre, the studio joins a line-up of giant and independent retailers including the FatFace Foundation, Argos, Wilko, Holland and Barrett, F Hinds and more.

The studio offers photo shoots priced at £60 for 30 minutes, plus five digital downloads and an A4 photo. Fantasy photo shoot with beautiful resident unicorns,

To learn more, find the studio on Facebook or call 07888 737 219.