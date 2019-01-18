Have your say

MOTORISTS are being warned that traffic is being held on a motorway following a crash.

The collision happened on the A3M this morning and all vehicles are currently being held southbound.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway between junction 2 for Havant and junction 3 for Waterlooville.

Police and paramedics are reported to be at the scene.

Highways England tweeted: ‘Traffic held on the A3M southbound between J2 Havant and J3 Waterlooville due to a traffic collision, with @HantsPolice and @SCAS999 attending.’

