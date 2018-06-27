ALAN MAK: Backing QA plans for a new A&E department

The Havant MP discusses the plans for extra NHS cash.

The hardworking doctors and nurses who deliver the world-class medical care that we all rely on are at the heart of what makes our NHS so treasured. I met some of these dedicated individuals during my latest visit to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

While the hospital has had its challenges in recent years, it was encouraging to hear the plans for improvement under the leadership of new chief executive Mark Cubbon.

In particular, the hospital has put together a bid to NHS England to renovate the A&E department, a plan I’ll be supporting in Westminster.

As a government, we have been supporting the NHS both nationally and locally – at QA Hospital that has included 157 more doctors and an extra 145 nurses since 2010.

Yet with an aging population, and increasing demand on our health service, the government has recognised more needs to be spent to safeguard the long-term future of the NHS. So last week it committed to spending an extra £20bn in real terms on the NHS by 2024.

That’s more than £600m a week in cash terms.

The long-term plan for the NHS set out by the prime minister will give doctors and nurses the resources they need to deliver first class care.

It will also mean more investment into exciting new technology to fight cancer and treat diseases, something I called for in a report I published last month on the future of healthcare.

With digital patient records and big data we can cut waiting times, improve diagnostics and give the patient control of their own treatment.

With additional investment, a forward-thinking approach to new technologies and a long-term vision we can celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS next month knowing its future is in safe hands.

