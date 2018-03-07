ALAN MAK: Every young person should be inspired about the world of work

The Havant MP looks forward to helping people into employment.

I’m delighted that on Friday my Havant Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair will return for the third consecutive year, taking place from 10am to 3pm at Havant Leisure Centre.

Supporting local people and our local economy is my top priority, so I’m pleased that unemployment in Havant is below the national average, and national employment remains close to record levels.

More jobs means higher wages, rising living standards, growing investment and successful local businesses.

However, despite the success I’m still committed to ensuring that everyone living in the constituency has access to a well-paid job and a chance for a good career.

That includes an ambition to make sure that every young person is inspired about the world of work and to have their eyes opened to the huge array of opportunities on offer.

That’s why I’ve invited more than 50 local employers on Friday to showcase some of the excellent jobs we have available in the area.

Those attending include engineering firm Cougar Automation, the Royal Air Force, Tarmac and Specsavers opticians.

We also have a number of growing local businesses at my Fair such as FatFace who opened a new distribution centre at Dunsbury Park.

In addition, attendees will be able to see educational programmes offered by Chichester University and Highbury College.

In total, more than 500 jobs and apprenticeships will be available from organisations in a range of sectors including the armed forces, retail and catering.

Specialist CV and interview technique workshops will also be run by the National Careers Service.

The CV building workshop takes place at 10.30am and 1pm while the job interview technique workshop is at 11.45am and 2.15pm – no appointment is needed.

The fair is free for anybody living in the Havant constituency, so I encourage anyone who is thinking about changing career, looking for work or considering an apprenticeship to come along on the day and find out more.