ALAN MAK: Find out about hearing loss ahead of Information Fair

The Havant MP gives advice on a ‘hidden’ condition – hearing loss.

Around nine million people in Britain suffer some form of hearing loss – close to one in every seven people.

This is a hidden condition, and many people might not even know they suffer from hearing loss as it’s a problem that slowly worsens with age.

Around one third of those over the age of 60 suffer from varying degrees of deafness, while for those over the age of 70, three quarters have a significant hearing loss.

As I found out recently during a visit to the Specsavers Hearing Centre in Havant, work is being done to ensure that residents have access to hearing tests.

That includes free tests for residents, with a service recently being opened at the Hayling Clinic, and raising awareness of the problem through initiatives such as the Deaf Awareness Week.

I am pleased that Specsavers will be at my third Community Groups and Older Persons Information Fair on Friday, August 3, taking place from 10am to 2pm at the Meridian Centre, Havant.

This year around 40 exhibitors will be at event – those confirmed as attending include Hampshire Police, Hayling Island Choir, Staunton Farm & Country Park, Dementia Friends, Churchers Solicitors, Pensions Advisory Service, Barclays and Hampshire County Council.

As with previous years there will still be a focus on providing advice for senior citizens. Older people, carers, family, neighbours and friends will be able to speak to a range of specialist organisations, businesses, government agencies and community groups that serve or help older people.

There’ll also be the chance to ask questions about health, wellbeing or benefits in addition to finding out about activities.

Hopefully, the fair will be as fantastically supported as in the past two years, and I hope to meet many residents again on the day.

