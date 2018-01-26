ALAN MAK: New Leigh Park sports hub a vital community asset

Last Saturday I opened a brand new sports hub at Front Lawn Recreation Ground, a facility which will benefit the whole Leigh Park community.

I am particularly delighted that central government money has been spent on the project, with the grant from Sport England enabling construction of a state-of-the-art artificial pitch as well as a community hub with changing rooms, a clubroom and kitchen.

Being active and boosting sporting participation in the Havant constituency is one of my top priorities.

To help achieve this, I am involved in a number of local clubs, including being president of the Havant Borough Sports Association and vice president of Havant Rugby Club.

Through playing sport not only can you achieve a healthier lifestyle, but the community can be brought closer together.

Hopefully this can be achieved at Front Lawn, with Havant and Waterlooville Youth FC, Active Communities Network, and Hawks in the Community all benefiting from the project.

It is expected that, thanks to the new facilities, the number of teams using the sports hub will rise from 30 to 79, including not just football teams but also netball and rugby.

I was also very encouraged to hear that the number of girls football teams will increase from 7 to 20 – in good time to be inspired by next year’s Women’s World Cup where Philip Neville’s Lionesses are one of the favourites for the trophy.

Having now seen it completed, I’m confident this new artificial pitch and pavilion will be a great asset to the Leigh Park area.

I look forward to returning in future to see it being used. Hopefully it will help more people to get active, improving both their mental and physical health.

Don’t forget, my third Havant Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair is taking place on Friday, March 9 from 10am to 3pm at Havant Leisure Centre.

Hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships will be available from local employers such as Fat Face, Fasset, Superdrug, Lockheed Martin, Barratt Homes and Horizon Leisure Centre.

Visit alanmak.org.uk/jobsfair2018 for more information.