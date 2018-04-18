ALAN MAK: Supporting Hawks’ push for league glory

The Havant MP on football success and the new sugar tax

Last Saturday I enjoyed visiting West Leigh Park to watch Havant & Waterlooville FC against St Albans City.

There was a great atmosphere at the stadium, and the lightning bolt winner into the top corner from Jason Prior could have graced any game.

With just a few games to go in the National League South, the Hawks are second in the table, separated from the top only by goal difference, and I know everybody in the town is willing Lee Bradbury and the team on as they aim for the league title .

The turnaround in the Hawks’ fortunes in the last two seasons is a credit to everyone at the club, especially the hard work and dedication of chairman Derek Pope and general manager Adi Aymes.

Back-to-back promotions to return to the top-tier of non-league football would really be a remarkable achievement.

However, it was great to also hear about some of the work that the club does away from the first team, including the excellent Hawks in the Community programme.

As part of that, the club plan to use the excellent new facility at Front Lawn, which includes a state-of-the-art artificial pitch. Having opened the site earlier this year it’s great to hear how it’s already starting to really benefit the community.

Hopefully these facilities will encourage more young people to take part in sport and generally enjoy a more active lifestyle.

This will also be helped by the new Sugar Tax which the government introduced earlier this month.

Not only will this hopefully curb the amount of sugar we consume, but it’s forecast that the tax will raise an extra £240mi a year. This money will go towards doubling the primary PE and sport premium for primary schools, from £160m a year to £320m.

With better facilities, more PE lessons and a successful local football team, hopefully children can be inspired into getting active.

Don’t forget, nominations are now open for my third Havant Small Business Awards. Visit alanmak.org.uk/nominate for more information.