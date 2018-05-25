ALAN MAK: Supporting our excellent local community groups

Across our constituency we are incredibly lucky to have a wide range of excellent community groups working hard to make our area a better place to live, work and visit.

One of these is Emsworth in Bloom, who I caught up with recently as they got their colourful floral displays ready for the summer season.

Run by Sheila Morris and her dedicated volunteer team, they have planted a number of delightful flowers around Emsworth, which have proved popular with residents and even bring in visitors from across the wider region.

Having seen them in action over the last few years, I’m aware of the big difference their efforts are making to the town, and was delighted to contribute a new planter of flowers outside the Emsworth Surgery in the town centre.

That now forms part of a wider collection of outstanding floral displays in all parts of the town.

The success of groups like Emsworth in Bloom is one of the reasons why this year I’ve decided to organise an expanded Community Groups and Older Persons Information Fair in the Havant Meridian Centre.

Building on the success of my Older Persons Fair on Hayling Island over the last two years, this event, taking place on Friday, August 3 between 10am and 2pm, will be the perfect opportunity to showcase the best community groups from across our constituency.

And just like last year, older people, carers, family, neighbours and friends will still be able to speak to a range of specialist organisations, businesses, government agencies and community groups that serve or help older people.

Attendees will also be able to ask questions about health, wellbeing or benefits in addition to finding out about activities for older people taking place in the constituency.

Whether you want to find out about a volunteering opportunity, a community project or social group, then come along on the day to find out more. • Don’t forget nominations are now open for my third Havant Small Business Awards. Visit alanmak.org.uk/nominate to find out more.