A buzzing bee and a wonderful wolf were the stars of this year’s Leigh Park Carnival.

The annual family event had an animal theme for the 2018 edition and there was a parade as well as a fancy dress competition.

The buzzing bee and wonderful wolf were crowned best costumes and attendes praised the happy, friendly atmosphere.

