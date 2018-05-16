Antiques Road Show star to visit centre

Have your say

A FAMILIAR face from the BBC’s Antiques Road Show will visit an arts and heritage centre to share her personal experiences in the rarefied world of international antiques.

Hilary Kay, antiques and collectables consultant, broadcaster, writer and lecturer, will visit to The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, on June 16.

In ‘My Favourite Things’, Hilary will present her ‘Desert Island’ pick of antiques, from microscopes to Mickey Mouse.

Tickets are £15 and are available online at thespring.co.uk.

Or call the box office on (023) 9247 2700.