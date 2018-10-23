Armed robbers threaten Havant Co-op staff with knives before stealing cash

Have your say

Thieves armed with knives threatened staff at a convenience store in Havant before stealing cash.

The robbery happened at the Co-op on St Albans Road at around 4pm today.

The two men, who reportedly had their faces covered with scarves, stole a till containing money during the robbery.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called at around 4pm this afternoon to reports of a robbery at the Co-op on St Albans Road, Havant.

‘It was reported that two men entered the store and threatened staff with knives before stealing a till containing money.

‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances are on-going.’

Witnesses have described how the Co-op has been taped off by the police this evening following the incident.

One man, who did not want to be named, said: ‘I just went over there to get a few things for dinner and saw police outside.

'It was all taped off with officers outside. Police were knocking on the doors of the houses opposite.

‘A police officer was in the shop opposite it.

‘It is very similar to what has happened before.

‘I was told it was a couple of guys who went in with knives and threatened them.

‘I’m a post man in this area, the One Stop in Middle Park Way is on my route and it was robbed last week.

‘They don’t obviously care if they are going in the middle of the afternoon. It is not a good sign.’

The robbery follows robberies at two One Stop stores on Middle Park Way in Havant last Thursday and in London Road, Purbrook, late Friday night – both are being linked by police.

In the first incident a man armed with a knife stole a till containing £50 after threatening staff.

While in the second two men – one armed with a knife and the other a crowbar – threatened staff before stealing two till cassettes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident at the Co-op, or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180399003.