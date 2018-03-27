Artefacts from Roman Villa Estate to be set out at Emsworth Museum

Have your say

AN archaeologist will open a new, permanent display of artefacts at a museum.

David Hopkins, who works in Hampshire, will welcome the artefacts from the Roman Villa Estate at Warblington, when he visits Emsworth Museum on Saturday.

Most of the artefacts are on loan from Havant Borough Council, which owns the land at Warblington.

The Emsworth Maritime and Historical Trust said it is ‘grateful’ to the council for the opportunity to show visitors this aspect of local history.

Dorothy Bone, of the trust, said: The Warblington Estate was occupied from well before the Roman invasion, and the items give an insight into how our ancestors lived on this important site.’

The exhibition will be in the David Rudkin Room.

Emsworth Museum is open from March 31 until November 11, on Saturdays and bank holidays, from 10.30am–4.30pm.

It’s open on Sundays from 2.30pm–4.30pm.

Admission is free.