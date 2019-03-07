Have your say

A DISCOUNT shop is set to open a brand new store – with jobs up for grabs and £3,000 worth of gifts to be handed out on the grand opening day.

Bargain Buys, located at the Meridian Shopping Centre, will be officially opened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10am tomorrow morning.

It marks the 56th Bargain Buys to open across the country, with more locations opening to trade throughout March.

The store offers homeware products, toiletries and top branded confectionery and drinks.

The store has recruited new members of staff but is on the lookout for more recruits.

The first five customers in line for the store opening will receive a contemporary Hyundai black curved fireplace for £29.99 (which normally retails at £229).

The next 10 customers through the doors will grab themselves a stylish faux leather double bed for only £14.99 (which normally retails at £99.99).

A variety of other gifts are also available for the customers who are among the first to walk into the store.