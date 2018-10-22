Bedhampton Post Office closed after burglars armed with garden shears stole £20,000 worth of goods

Have your say

The post office in Bedhampton has been forced to close after being targeted by burglars armed with garden shears over the weekend.

A sign in the window of the premises confirmed that it would be closed today (October 22) due to the 'robbery’.

Sign in window of Bedhampton Post Office

It reads: ‘Today we will be closed due to robbery. Thank you for your patience.’

The post office, in Park Lane, was targeted by a gang of three men on Saturday (October 20) night.

The burglars climbed through the kitchen window in the living area attached to the business and threatened a man and a woman with garden shears.

Stealing £20,000 worth of cash, cigarettes and jewellery from the post office and residential property attached.

Hampshire Constabulary are investigating the incident as an aggravated burglary and are appealing for anyone with information about it to contact them.

A spokeswoman for the force said: ‘‘Three men wearing scarves covering their faces climbed through the kitchen window of the living area attached to the post office.

‘They threatened the man and woman who were at the property with garden shears and demanded cash and jewellery.

‘The suspects left with three post office mail bags containing cash, cigarettes and jewellery totalling about £20,000.'

The men spoke to each other in a foreign language and were described as:

Suspect one

- White

- 5’ 2” – 5’3” tall

- Slim build

- About 20-years-old

- He was wearing a dark grey / black hoody, grey jogging bottoms, leather gloves and a patterned scarf

Suspect two

- White

- 5’ 6” – 5’ 7” tall

- Slim build

- About 20-years-old

- He was wearing a dark hoody, grey jogging bottoms and leather gloves

Suspect three

- White

- 5’ 10” to 5’ 11”

- Heavier build than the other two

- About 20-years-old

- He was wearing all black

Hampshire Constabulary say that they have increased police patrols in the area to reassure the local community.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the crime reference number: 44180395598