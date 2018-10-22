Burglars armed with garden shears steal £20,000 worth of goods from Bedhampton Post Office 

Have your say

A gang of armed burglars stole £20,000 worth of cash, cigarettes and jewellery after threatening a man and woman with garden shears in a living area attached to a post office in Havant.

Police are investigating the aggravated burglary which happened at Bedhampton Post Office, Park Lane, between 8.30pm and 10pm on Saturday (October 20) night.

Police are investigating.

A man and a woman were threatened by three men who were armed with garden shears.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘Three men wearing scarves covering their faces climbed through the kitchen window of the living area attached to the post office.

‘They threatened the two people who were at the property with garden tools and demanded cash and jewellery.

‘The suspects left with three post office mail bags containing cash, cigarettes and jewellery totalling about £20,000.'

The men spoke to each other in a foreign language and were described as:

Suspect one

- White

- 5’ 2” – 5’3” tall

- Slim build

- About 20-years-old

- He was wearing a dark grey / black hoody, grey jogging bottoms, leather gloves and a patterned scarf

Suspect two

- White

- 5’ 6” – 5’ 7” tall

- Slim build

- About 20-years-old

- He was wearing a dark hoody, grey jogging bottoms and leather gloves

Suspect three

- White

- 5’ 10” to 5’ 11”

- Heavier build than the other two

- About 20-years-old

- He was wearing all black

Hampshire Constabulary say that they have increased police patrols in the area to reassure the local community.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the crime reference number: 44180395598