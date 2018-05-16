Charity to hold workshops for people with cancer in Emsworth

Have your say

TWO free workshops for people with cancer are being held next month.

Charity Penny Brohn UK is hosting its Living Well events in Emsworth for those living with the disease and their family.

The course looks at cancer’s physical and psychological impact and how healthy eating, exercise and relaxation can improve health and wellbeing, before, during and after treatment.

The workshops are at Brookfield Hotel, Havant Road, on June 6 and 13, between 10am and 5.30pm.

To book, call 0303 3000 118 or email bookings@pennybrohn.org.uk.