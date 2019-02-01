Children will go ‘to infinity and beyond’ in Havant space adventure

YOUNGSTERS will be able to put on their spacesuits and prepare for lift-off in Havant, in a bid to help them fall in love with space travel.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre in Havant will be holding a space-themed family festival.

Starting with a Mini Astronaut Programme in community centres across the town, organisers will then hold a week of activities at The Spring – with cosmic workshops and space-themed theatrical performances.

The goal is to inspire young people to take an interest in space, much like people did 50 years ago when Neil Armstrong took a ‘giant leap for mankind’.

Sophie Fullerlove, director of The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, says that the festival will be a fun way for youngsters to learn more about the universe we live in.

She said: ‘The family festival introduces children to The Spring in a fun and interactive way.

‘This is more than just a single event – there are several stages and activities in the Space Explorers! programme.

‘It’s a chance for children and families across the area to get involved both in local venues and at The Spring.

‘It’s also a real celebration of space exploration in a way that everyone can enjoy, take part in and learn about the wonders of the universe at the same time.’

The Mini Astronaut Programme, running from 10am-12pm and 2-4pm, will be at The Acorn Centre in Eagle Avenue, Wecock Farm, tomorrowSAT, then at Leigh Park Community Centre in Dunsbury Way on Sunday .

The following weekend it will be held at Rowans Hospice in Purbrook Heath Road on February 9, and at Bedhampton Community Centre in Bedhampton Road the day after.

The budding space explorers will also be able to pick up a ‘Spring Trained Astronaut’ award, with 1,000 free craft packs for children to make their own rockets and 50 per cent off admission to the half-term activities.

Theatrical performances include Ready Steady Lift Off, an interactive theatre show for three to eight year olds and their families; The Star Seekers relays the limitless majesty of the universe to the next generation of space enthusiasts; while Little Star uses puppetry, music and captivating visuals to delight babies aged six to 18 months old.

For more information about the event, go to thespring.co.uk.