City MP asks new Brexit boss to visit port

FOLLOWING resignations of senior members of the government yesterday, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has urged the new Brexit Secretary to visit the city’s International Port.

Stephen Morgan has asked Dominic Raab MP to come to Portsmouth following the shock resignation of David Davis, Steve Baker and Boris Johnson.

In a letter to the new secretary of state he wrote: ‘With now only a few months left until Brexit negotiations are supposed to conclude, we are still left with uncertainty in Portsmouth over the impact Brexit will have over border controls at our international port.

‘My city is the second largest cross channel port in the UK, with the most destinations across the western channel to France and Spain, providing much needed jobs in Portsmouth.

I therefore urge you in your new role to prioritise a visit to Portsmouth to visit the port and understand how the city could be affected by potential delays from next year.’