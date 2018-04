Have your say

A MEETING to discuss a number of issues across a borough is to be held.

The Havant Civic Society will meet at St Faith’s Church, Havant, tomorrow to discuss the future of the town centre.

There will be a chance to find out plans for the St Faith’s churchyard and potential plans to restore the signal box at Havant Train Station.

Attendees will be able to put questions to Havant Borough Council’s planning policy manager.

The meeting will start at 7.30pm.