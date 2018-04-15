Classic car enthusiasts take part in Havant Mayor’s Classic Vehicle Run

CLASSIC car enthusiasts whizzed about on the roads in support of two charities, before pulling up for an impressive vehicle display at Fort Purbrook.

More than 160 cars and motorbikes took part in The Havant Mayor’s Classic Vehicle Run yesterday, in support of charities Fitzroy Waterlooville and Home-Start Havant.

Dave Bettridge and Carol Darby behind a 1922 Morgan Grand Prix.''Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-180415-141234006

Drivers rode from Havant Borough Council’s Public Service Plaza at 10am, to Fort Purbrook, near Portsdown Hill Road, at 12pm.

The Mayor of Havant, councillor Elaine Shimbart, said: ‘This is the 14th year the event has been running and it’s been brilliant today. There are some lovely classic cars and motorbikes and the owners take such pride in their vehicles.’

Drivers pay to take part and can be sponsored. There are two different length runs, one at 25-30 miles and one at 45-50 miles.

John Wilton, 70, is the owner of the 1914 Model 30 Cadillac that took the mayor to the fort. He said: ‘I’ve done this event for the last five years, I’m a classic car enthusiast and I like to support the charities, it’s always good fun!’

Some of the cars assembled.''Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-180415-141134006

The amount of money raised for the two charities is yet to be counted.