Club thanks donators

A CLUB is thanking all those who donated to its carol float collections.

Southbourne Lions Club would like to thank everyone in Emsworth, Southbourne, Westbourne and other areas after more than £4,100 was raised.

A total of £516 was raised during visits to St Peter’s Square in Emsworth.

The club would like to thank Seaward Properties for the generous donation of sweets for Father Christmas to give out and Emsworth Concert Band which invited the club to do a collection after their Christmas concert.

Some of the proceeds were donated in the form of vouchers to families in need over Christmas. The rest will go to local causes and charities.