College links up with brewery for training

A COLLEGE is set to train chef apprentices for a pub company.

Havant and South Downs College is training all the apprentices in Fuller, Smith and Turner’s pubs in East Hampshire.

There are more than 20 vacancies in the region and positions are still available.

Aaron Butson, director of business and growth at HSDC, said: ‘This is an amazing opportunity for anyone interested in becoming a chef.

‘Fuller’s is a fantastic company to work with and the college is delighted to be in this partnership with such a prestigious company.’

Fuller’s people director, David Hoyle, added: ‘It is a great opportunity to train our chefs to reach the highest possible standard and a top priority for us.

‘This gives opportunities for everyone to progress through the company and have a sense of belonging to an employer who invests in its people.

‘We are delighted to work with HSDC on this project and very much look forward to developing this relationship with a college of such high standards in catering.’

Visit hsdc.ac.uk for all the links to the vacancies.