College student wins award for making change through music in Havant

A MUSIC technology student has been recognised with a Havant Rotary Club award for his work with charity, Music Fusion.

Kieran Troy, from Havant and South Downs College, won the Lamont Award this month after being nominated by his lecturer for making a ‘significant achievement in the Havant area’.

Speaking about his achievements, Kieran said: ‘In February 2017 Music Fusion decided to do a ‘Words Not Weapons’ mavericks album to eliminate social and knife crime.

‘The aim was to influence young people and teach them to use music as an escape to help them battle some of the life experiences they have been challenging.

‘In the past year I have been volunteering for Music Fusion and have been learning how to record and produce so that I can follow my dream, by working with this charity to influence young people’s lives in the community of Havant.

‘My dream is to create opportunities for young people to make Havant a better place, and to show them they don’t need to fight or abuse drugs to deal with their problems.’

Kieran has also created his own album about the mental health issues he has battled.

The student’s lecturer, Becky Day, said: ‘Kieran has turned his life around through music and immersing himself in the lyrics of his songs rather than in alcohol, and now he is passionately working alongside young people, trying to show them there is an alternative to hate.’ Listen to the album at strongchoicemusic.bandcamp.com/album/new-era.