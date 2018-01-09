Community clubs together to clean pond

VOLUNTEERS united to clear years of waste from Emsworth’s Mill Pond.

Residents put on waders and waterproofs in a new year bid to keep the area clean, in conjunction with Havant Borough Council and the Environment Agency.

Members of the community plucked piles of bottles, bags, branches and cans from the water – which were then taken away by the council.

Chris Clode, a volunteer who lives on Bath Road, opposite the millpond, said: ‘We have lived with the build-up of rubbish for too long. We decided to do something about it.

‘This is the first clean and we plan further sweeps along the southern, eastern and western sides in the spring.’