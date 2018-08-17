Cordon put up after stonework falls two storeys and smashes in Havant high street

WORKERS have put up a safety cordon outside their charity shop after plasterwork fell and smashed in the street.

The makeshift measure was yesterday put in place outside PDSA in West Street, Havant, after a piece of the store’s facade fell two storeys on to the pavement below.

The gap left in the building's facade after the stone fell into the street

It is not known if anybody has been injured – or whether more material has fallen – but close-up images show stonework missing from the top of the building, where rubble originally fell.

The News has contacted PDSA – short for The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals – for comment.

The smashed stone in the street