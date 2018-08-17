Cordon put up after stonework falls two storeys and smashes in Havant high street

WORKERS have put up a safety cordon outside their charity shop after plasterwork fell and smashed in the street.
The makeshift measure was yesterday put in place outside PDSA in West Street, Havant, after a piece of the store’s facade fell two storeys on to the pavement below.
It is not known if anybody has been injured – or whether more material has fallen – but close-up images show stonework missing from the top of the building, where rubble originally fell.
The News has contacted PDSA – short for The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals – for comment.