Council to review bin collections over bank holidays following waste issues in Havant

FOLLOWING complaints about delays in waste collection over the bank holiday weekend and into this week, Havant Borough Council has apologised to residents for any inconveniences caused.

Waste is collected by Norse South East, who are contracted to carry out the work by the council.

Councillor Gary Hughes, cabinet lead for contracts and commercial services said: ‘Havant Borough Council works in partnership with Norse to provide its operational services to residents.

‘On Monday, May 7, the hottest early May bank holiday on record, we saw an increase in the number of people visiting Hayling seafront.

‘This caused our litter bins to fill up much faster than usual.

‘During the day our teams were working hard to clear any full bins along the seafront but were unfortunately unable to access a few of these due to an emergency incident which involved ambulances.

‘All excess waste was cleared the following day.

‘Due to the issues we experienced we are reviewing our scheduled work for future bank holidays. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the delay in emptying any of the bins.’

According to an image taken by one Hayling Island resident, waste from the weekend had still not been collected near one of the seafront’s car parks on Wednesday.

Richard Coates, who said he took the image on Wednesday, May 9, said: ‘Ever since the council sub-contracted to Norse South East the collection of waste across the Island has deteriorated.

‘I have previously said it will only be a matter of time before Hayling loses its Blue Flag status after Norse South East took over and standards dropped.’