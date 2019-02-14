A GRANDAD from Denmead and his Parachute Regiment pal are celebrating after becoming the oldest pair to row any ocean.

Jubilant scenes unfolded as Hampshire man Peter Ketley and Neil Young, from Berkshire, arrived in Antigua yesterday after completing a 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic.

The pair took on the gruelling feat as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge – having ‘never rowed before’ just 18 months ago.

Emotional scenes unfolded as they were greeted by fans and their loved ones when they arrived at Nelson’s Dockyard English Harbour.

Speaking to organisers, Peter, 62, said: ‘[I feel] exuberant – ecstatic. I’ve got so many things going through my mind. It’s just the best feeling to have at last got here.

We’re really pleased and all the family’s here... It’s just the best feeling ever.’

He added: ‘It just goes to show if you put your mind to it, you can do anything.’

Having set off from the Canary Island of La Gomera, the long-time friends were unassisted in their journey and finished after 63 days and 22 minutes

But with little between them, their boat Pegasus and the roaring ocean – it was tough.

Neil, 61 from Bracknell, said: ‘We’ve had some scary times to be honest. Anyone who says it’s a doddle rowing the Atlantic is a liar. It is pretty frightening.

‘You’ll see if you look carefully at our boat we’ve got a snapped oar, the rowlock plate is completely bent where a wave hit it and we’ve had all sorts of other problems as well. It’s been quite a challenge.

‘We’ve enjoyed it though and we knew we’d get here in the end.’

Peter and Neil completed the effort in aid of Hampshire-based charity Dreams Come True, Royal British Legion Industries Ltd and Support Our Paras, raising more than £29,000.

They were given a military welcome by the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force and the Antigua and Barbuda Coastguard upon arrival on Wednesday.

They also ran the Great South Run last year to raise money for the effort.